Bertelsmann’s Penguin division snaps up Simon & Schuster

BERLIN (AP) — German media giant Bertelsmann said Wednesday that it is buying publisher Simon & Schuster from ViacomCBS for $2.17 billion in cash. Bertelsmann says the New York-based firm will become a unit within its book publishing division Penguin Random House. Simon & Schuster’s authors include Stephen King, Hillary Clinton and John Irving. The Guetersloh-based company said in a statement that the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close during 2021. Bertelsmann was founded in 1835. It owns a broad portfolio of broadcast, music and online businesses, and took full control of Penguin Random House in April.