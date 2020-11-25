Boys & Girls Club Delivers 600 Thanksgiving Meals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Thanksgiving came early today for some families, thanks to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse.

On Wednesday, 600 Thanksgiving meals were delivered by the Boys and Girls Club to the homes of families in need.

The meal was your traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and an enitre pumpkin pie.

Teigen Hay of the Boys and Girls Club says that even though Thanksgiving may be different this year, it's still important to celebrate in a safe way or help in whatever way you can. "I know that a Thanksgiving meal the annual cost is like $50, and I can be so tight. It’s so important to us that we are able to offer a free meal for them. It’s going to be warm, it’s going to be good, and just to show our gratitude for the kids and what we get to do every day."

Meals were delivered to families in La Crosse, West Salem, and Holmen. The meals were prepared and packaged by Pogreba Restaurant.