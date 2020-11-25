Californians urged to avoid Thanksgiving gatherings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With California desperately battling an out-of-control surge in the coronavirus, the state’s health secretary is urging families to avoid gathering for Thanksgiving. Los Angeles County appears on the brink of issuing a stay-home order to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. Dr. Mark Ghaly says people should “say no” to traditional gatherings with relatives who don’t live with them. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County has enacted a ban on in-person restaurant dining that begins Wednesday night and the county is likely to issue a stay-at-home order soon — it’s first major lockdown since spring.