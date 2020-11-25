China demands India rescind app ban amid border tension

BEIJING (AP) — China is demanding that India rescind a ban on more Chinese mobile phone apps amid tension between Beijing and other governments over technology and security. A foreign ministry spokesman accused India of violating global free-trade rules and discriminating against Chinese companies. India banned 43 apps this week, many of them Chinese. It said they threaten India’s “sovereignty and integrity.” That came on top of earlier bans on Chinese apps including popular video service TikTok.