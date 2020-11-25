Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative: 1-in-3 tests coming back positive

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In their latest update on the spread in the community, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative said they're seeing one of every three tests come back positive for the virus.

They also saw an all-time high case rate in the county in the past seven days.

La Crosse County, Mayo Clinic Health System, and Gundersen Health System make up the Collaborative.

In the report released Wednesday afternoon, the majority of the metrics they use to assess the level of COVID-19 in the area are listed as "Concern".

It said, in part, "While the past seven days saw an all-time high case rate, the last few days have shown some small improvements: fewer cases per day and fewer hospitalizations. Overall availability of hospital beds improved. While a glimmer of hope is a welcome reprieve, it should not mean less vigilance. Behaviors and gatherings that occur this week have the potential to make or break our community’s trends."

Their update goes on to detail recommendations for individuals, families, businesses, schools, and places of worship. They cited personal gatherings with non-household members as a continued way the virus is spreading in the community.

Read their full report below. News app viewers can see it here.