For Napoli fans, Maradona’s legend will always live on

If there’s one place outside Argentina that will likely match the outpouring of mourning for Diego Maradona it’s in Naples. Maradona was revered around the world as perhaps the greatest soccer player ever. He was more than that in Naples. He was treated as a deity for the way he led Napoli to its only two Serie A titles and raised the spirits of the southern Italian city. A city that remains far removed both geographically and socio-economically from the country’s soccer capitals of Milan and Turin. Former Napoli president Corrado Ferlaino says “Maradona wasn’t just a player. He represented the spirit of Napoli for years.” Maradona died Wednesday at the age of 60.