DNR Warden facing possible charges in Monroe County

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WXOW) - A Wisconsin DNR Warden is facing possible charges after a domestic incident Tuesday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was called in to investigate the incident due to a conflict of interest in the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.

Around 1:41 a.m., deputies were called to a residence in Camp Douglas after a 9-1-1 hangup call during an argument between a husband and wife.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the incident "did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest domestic violence case."

The officers did find probable cause to arrest Michael R. Weber, 30, for Going Armed While Intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. That charge and a charge of Disorderly Conduct will be referred to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the sheriff's office said Weber was not taken into custody and taken to jail.

Weber is a Conservation Warden for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.