EXPLAINER: Why the Dow topped 30,000 for the first time

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street busted through its latest milestone Tuesday, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped 30,000 for the first time. It’s an attention-grabbing psychological threshold, and it’s an encouraging signal that the market’s rally is broadening beyond the handful of tech stocks that carried Wall Street through the pandemic. Many investors say the Dow and stocks generally can keep climbing in 2021, mainly because of the prospects for a coming COVID-19 vaccine. But big risks in the near term mean the Dow could cross back and forth over the 30,000 threshold a few more times.