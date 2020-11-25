Franciscan Spirituality Center hosts COVID-19 support programs

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW)- The Franciscan Spirituality Center is set to host several virtual programs all aimed at providing support for community members during the trying times of COVID-19.

Each program features a guest speaker who will address various issues individuals may currently be struggling with, as well as strategies for how to best deal with them.

The first event, titled Pandemic Grief: A Grief Experience Beyond the Norm, takes place December 9 and will address the four stages of grief, as well as how individuals can work through the pains of loss.

The Longest Night: An Evening of Prayer and Reflection, scheduled for December 21, focuses on reminding the community that it is normal to feel different emotions during Covid.

On December 29, the center will host Staying Centered in a Time of Covid and Chaos, which aims to offer mutual encouragement and support during this chaotic time.

Tonglen: Developing Compassion During Difficult Times, is scheduled for January 23 and will teach attendees guided meditation methods to help ease stress.

The final workshop, titled Practicing Gratitude in Trying Times, is scheduled for January 30 and emphasizes how to express gratitude through visualization, writing exercises, and more.

All those interested in attending must register on the Franciscan Spirituality Center website or call 608-791-5295. Specific session times, registration fees, financial assistance and any other further information can also be found through these resources.