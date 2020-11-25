Global push to end domestic violence, worse amid COVID-19

PARIS (AP) — With domestic violence on the rise amid the pandemic, activists are holding protests Wednesday from France to Turkey and world dignitaries are trying to find ways to protect millions of women killed or abused every year by their partners. The pope called for global action to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. France’s government announced a deal with TikTok to report abuse through the social network. World’s soccer’s governing body announced an awareness campaign. The U.N. Women agency says 243 million women and girls experienced sexual or physical violence from their partner last year, and reports of increased violence have “flooded in” this year.