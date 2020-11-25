Gloomy, grey conditions follow the wet, snowy day

Yesterday's precipitation stalled along I-90 into the afternoon. Cold air continued to dominate into the afternoon leading to isolated locations with more than 4 inches of snow. Yet, elevation also played a role, leaving the warm La Crosse Valley with little to no snow to show.

Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM. This advisory includes Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, Crawford, Richland[WI], Allamakee [IA], and Houston[MN]. As temperatures near the freezing across the area, freezing fog could create slick roads for the morning commute. Allow for extra time to travel and keep your headlights on.

Gloomy

Even as the fog tries to lift into the mid-morning, gloomy skies will not allow for much relief. This will keep temperatures cool in the 30s and low 40s. Overnight cloud cover will then start to break apart.

Thanksgiving Day

Skies will not be clear, but sunshine will break through the clouds. This will then help to warm up the surface to the mid-40s and meltdown areas that have snowfall. Winds will be strong, not gusty, from the southwest.

Weekend outlook

The sunshine will continue to break out of the cloud cover throughout the weekend. This will bring calm and quiet conditions with highs in the low to upper 40s. Winds will pick up speed Sunday, but slim precipitation chances all weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett