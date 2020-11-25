Hollingsworth leads W. Kentucky over N. Iowa 93-87

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Taveion Hollingsworth scored 26 points as Western Kentucky beat Northern Iowa 93-87 in the first round of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic. Dayvion McKnight added 21 points for the Hilltoppers while Luke Frampton scored 14. AJ Green and Noah Carter led the Panthers with 28 points each. Northern Iowa lofted a barrage of 3-pointers, making 20 of 39 from distance, 12 after halftime, but Western Kentucky dominated the paint 44-12 and got 42 points off the bench.