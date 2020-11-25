Hospitals can care for Medicare patients at home in pandemic

Hospitals will be allowed to care for Medicare patients in their own homes during the pandemic under a new program to help hospitals deal with the latest surge. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Wednesday the program will let hospitals quickly start such programs, which offer constant electronic monitoring and other technology. They have been used for patients with private insurance in a limited way, then the pandemic dramatically boosted their use. Hospitals now can do the same for Medicare patients with various health problems, including COVID-19, who are are sick enough to be hospitalized but don’t need intensive care.