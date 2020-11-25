Iowa reports 47 more virus deaths, biggest daily increase

Iowa is reporting 47 additional deaths from COVID-19, the highest single-day toll. Deaths reported on an individual day can be effected by delays in completion of death certificates and other factors, but the data from the state Department of Public Health on Wednesday makes clear Iowa is continuing to see an increase in deaths from the virus. Johns Hopkins University says the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from nearly 16 deaths per day on Nov. 10 to 28 deaths per day on Nov. 24. In the month of November alone, 555 people in Iowa have died of COVID-19. The state data shows 3,365 additional positive cases were reported in the past 24 hours.