Packers hope Bears week brings energy boost

Green Bay, Wis. (WXOW) It's Bears Week in Green Bay, something the Packers have prepared for 200 times before.

The 201st meeting is Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay has won 10 of the last 12 meetings between the two at Lambeau.

But the home field hasn't had the same vibe the last two games for obvious reasons.

The Packers lost to Minnesota, then looked sluggish in a win against Jacksonville.

Matt LaFleur has talked about the team needed to bring their own energy with no fans.

Nothing like a longtime division rival to stoke the flames.

"Our guys are ready to play. They better be ready to play. We all know what's at stake with a division game. They're basically twice as meaningful in order to get further ahead in the division," LaFleur said.

"Our number one goal coming into it was to win the North, so just having that in the back of your mind when you play an opponent like that is more so for some of the newer guys who haven't played in these rivalry games. It gets the blood boiling a little bit more," said receiver Davante Adams.

Kickoff Sunday night is set for 7:20 PM.