Kosovo won’t let Serb officials in, wants genocide apology

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s foreign minister says Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will not be allowed to visit the country until he apologized for “genocide” against Kosovo’s population. She also posted on Twitter Wednesday that no entry permission would be granted for Serb officials until Serbians are held accountable for “genocide” in an international court. Vucic and other Serb officials have to ask Kosovo’s permission before visiting ethnic Serb minority areas in the former Serbian province. Kosovo’s 1998-99 war, which ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign, left more than 10,000 people dead, mostly ethnic Albanians. Kosovo-Serbia relations remain tense despite EU-mediated talks on normalization of their ties. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008