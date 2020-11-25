Local artists asked to submit artwork for ‘The Moment’

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Arts Board is calling on all local artists for an upcoming project.

'The Moment' was approved by the La Crosse Arts Board in early November. For 'The Moment' project, the La Crosse Arts Board is looking for artwork that reflects the major events of 2020 including COVID-19, racial injustice, political division and climate change.

"Years from now, we're going to have plenty of written perspectives and media perspectives, but not necessarily that much perspective of 2020 through the lens of an artist. That's where this idea stemmed from. We wanted to get that perspective from local artists," said La Crosse Arts Board vice chair Dillon McArdle.

Artists must be residents of La Crosse County. Original artwork created since March will be accepted. However, submitted artwork does have to follow certain requirements including:

Be an original work on paper, canvas, panel, photograph, relief sculpture, handmade print of limited edition, or original zine or graphic narrative based work.

The price for each individual work must be no more than $1,000.

Artwork should be on archival materials and rendered in archival media.

Size should be no larger than 24” x 30” and weigh no more than 25 lbs.

Works must be submitted already framed or matted (if appropriate) with picture wire (no saw tooth hangers).

The deadline to submit artwork is January 15 at 5 p.m. You can head to the La Crosse Arts Board website for more information.