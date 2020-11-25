Man sues suburban Milwaukee police over beating

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee man has filed a lawsuit alleging that West Allis police officers beat him two years ago after using a secret spy plane to track him down. Reynaldo Narvaez filed the lawsuit on Friday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that he alleges he drove away from an officer trying to stop him for tinted windows in 2018. He pulled into an alley, where other officers were waiting. He alleges the department used a secret spy plane to track him. The newspaper posted video that appears to have originated from some type of aircraft showing the officers closing in on Narvaez and one officer kicking him after he had dropped to his stomach. City officials say they don’t own an airplane.