Minnesota Update: 72 COVID deaths ties record

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update that 72 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

It ties a record set last week on November 19.

Forty-eight of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 3,372 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, MDH reported. The Department said 2,292 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also reported in Wednesday's update that another 6,399 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Sixty-three of the cases were reported in Winona County, MDH said. Fillmore County saw 18 more with Houston County reporting 20 additional cases on Wednesday.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 289,303 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state to date, including 21,444 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 5,472 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

MDH said 240,720 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

State health officials also reported approximately 63,000 COVID-19 tests in Wednesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 3,956,949. The Department said about 2,397,718 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said a total of 15,766 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 3,611 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here