New Diggs: Bills receiver finds happiness in Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills receiver Stefon Diggs came to a realization during practice some nine months since arriving in Buffalo after being acquired in a trade from Minnesota. When a coach asked him how he’s doing, Diggs replied by saying he feels happy. The response surprised the sixth-year player because Diggs feels as if he’s found a home in Buffalo. It’s where he ranks second in the NFL in catches and yards receiving, and playing a key role in helping the AFC East-leading Bills get off to a 7-3 start. Diggs’ upbeat mood is also a reflection of an offseason decision to take a more team-first approach after developing a mercurial reputation during his five seasons with the Vikings.