NJ man charged in $1.7M theft of armored car outside casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Describing it as “something out of the 1930s,” authorities say a former guard and two others stole more than $1.7 million from an armored car parked outside an Atlantic City casino earlier this month. Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner says Dante McCluney, of Newark, is charged with burglary, theft and conspiracy in connection with the Nov. 5 theft from an armored car parked outside Bally’s casino. Two others who participated in the theft are not yet in custody. The prosecutor says McCluney previously worked for the armored car company. It was not immediately known if he has hired an attorney.