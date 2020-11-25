Skip to Content

NWHL season to last 2 weeks and played in Lake Placid bubble

New
11:10 am Minnesota news from the Associated Press

The National Women’s Hockey League season will be limited to a two-week stretch and played in a bubble in Lake Placid, New York, as a result of COVID-19 restrictions. The league’s sixth season will be from Jan. 23 to Feb. 5. Each of the six teams will play each other once, followed by a playoff round with the top four advancing to Isobel Cup semifinals, followed by a one-game final. The games will be played without the presence of fans at the Herb Brooks Rink, which hosted hockey competition at the 1980 Winter Games.   

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Skip to content