Price of Thanksgiving slightly higher in 2020

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The "traditional" Thanksgiving meal will cost you a little more this year according to the annual Market Basket survey. The New York Farm Bureau report says the full price tag for the average dinner comes in around $64. That's slightly up from last year's total of around $60.

Not factored in however, was the trend of smaller Thanksgiving gatherings this year, which for many includes the purchase of a smaller turkey.

"We're not seeing quite the amount of massive turkeys going out the door," said Mark Przywojski, Festival Store Director, Holmen. "It's much more a 10 to 12 pound bird, or just the turkey breast. We're seeing quite a bit of that."

According to the annual survey, other items in a full meal include: rolls, stuffing, potatoes, cranberries, green beans and pie.