Prosecutor offers to cut Burrell’s prison term by 15 years

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota prosecutor has offered to reduce the sentence of a Black man who is serving life in prison in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl. Myon Burrell was 16 when he was accused of killing Tyesha Edwards, who was hit by a stray bullet in 2002, while doing homework in her Minneapolis home. Burrell was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years for Tyesha’s death. He received another 15 years for an attempted murder conviction. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says he’s offered to take that added 15-year sentence off Burrell’s penalty. But Burrell’s attorney said his client is innocent and Freeman’s suggestion is insufficient. An independent panel of national legal experts is reviewing the case.