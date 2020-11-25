Red Kettle Campaign bell ringers needed and Thanksgiving dinner information

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Salvation Army of Greater La Crosse is looking for bell ringers this holiday season. The Sal Army accumulates most of its funds through the red kettle campaign. Salvation Army staff said they believe the low count of bell ringers was due to the pandemic.

This Saturday, Inland Packaging will be matching up to $12,500 at all kettles throughout La Crosse County. Funds support all programs, including the Emergency Shelter, Meal Program, Community Health & Wellness Program, Feed the Kids, and Angel Giving Tree.

During December, Inland Packaging is supporting the Angel Giving Tree program that gifts clothing, toys, and food to over 1200 children in La Crosse County. Inland’s monetary donation will provide over 25 families gifts under the tree and food on the table for a Christmas dinner.

On Thanksgiving day at the Econo Lodge located in Downtown La Crosse, breakfast will be served at 7:15 AM and dinner at 11:00 AM.