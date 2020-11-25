Thanksgiving weather will improve.

Snow amounts yesterday…

Heavier and wet snow amounts ranged from 1 inch to 4 or 5 in the higher terrain. Valley locations saw the lesser snow totals and some rain, too. Total precipitation reached up to more than 0.5” in mast areas.

Cloudy and damp Wednesday…

A weather system sliding by to the south today came just close enough to provide a little drizzle to the News 19 viewing area. The dreary weather will improve as the system pulls away to the northeast, but it left us with cooler highs in the 30s.

Drier weather settles in…

Cloudy skies will stick around for tonight and part of Thanksgiving, but some sunshine will break out in the afternoon. More sunshine should push afternoon temperatures into the 40s which would be several degrees about the seasonal averages. Sunshine returns for Friday and through the weekend. Enjoy a very pleasant Thanksgiving day.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden