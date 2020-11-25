Trump pardons Flynn, taking direct aim at Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn, taking direct aim in the final days of his administration at a Russia investigation that he has long insisted was motivated by political bias. Trump announced the pardon on Wednesday, calling it his “Great Honor.” Flynn is the second Trump associate convicted in the Russia probe to be granted clemency by the president. Trump commuted the sentence of longtime confidant Roger Stone just days before he was to report to prison. It is part of a broader effort to undo the results of an investigation that has shadowed his administration and yielded criminal charges against a half dozen associates.