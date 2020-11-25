Warning against scammers targeting those with student loan debt

(WXOW)- The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau warning about scammers targeting borrowers with false claims of debt forgiveness, for a fee. It's in response to the Navient student loan forgiveness lawsuit. That lawsuit settlement does not affect what individual borrowers owe, but the scammers claim the the student debt is partially of completely forgiven.

The BBB offers several tips for avoiding this scam, including doing your research. Navient will not call customers offering to transfer a loan. For more information, visit the Wisconsin BBB at www.bbb.org/wisconsin, or call 414-847-6000.