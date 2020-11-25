Wisconsin Update: 63 new deaths reported, 1 in La Crosse County

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- There were 63 new deaths recorded due to COVID-19 in the past day and 248 people were newly-hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative said that one of the deaths was in La Crosse County where the total is now 34 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Two deaths were reported in Grant County along with one in Trempealeau County in Wednesday's DHS figures.

However because of delays in data collection the daily totals don't always correlate to the actual number of deaths on a particular day, although they do over time. Deaths by day are reported by DHS HERE.

There have been 5,469 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 11,793 negative cases.

Crawford County saw a large jump of 285 cases in Wednesday's update.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,986 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 13 from the day prior.

Of those, 436 are in the ICU, down 2 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 63 deaths have kept the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 3,178 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 293,969, or 78.8 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 110 people, an increase of two since yesterday, are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 19 of the cases are in intensive care or two more than yesterday.

La Crosse County saw 151 new cases on Wednesday. Here's how those cases in the county broke down demographically:

0-9 - 7

10-19 - 11

20-29 - 36

30-39 - 25

40-49 - 20

50-59 - 20

60-69 - 13

70-79 - 13

80-89 - 6

90+ - 0

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 756 (+15) 4 19 Crawford 1,141 (+285) 7 59.43 Grant 3,299 (+39) 61 (+2) 33.71 Jackson 1,606 (+10) 4 34.86 La Crosse 7,651 (+151) 34 (+1) 115.14 Monroe 2,403 (+38) 12 52 Trempealeau 2,276 (+36) 15 (+1) 44.71 Vernon 1,043 (+31) 12 21.29 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services

