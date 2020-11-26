Angry farmers in India clash with police to protest new laws

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of Indian farmers have clashed with police in northern Haryana state during a protest demanding that the government abolish new farming laws that they fear will reduce their earnings and give more power to corporations. The farmers, who were traveling toward the capital, New Delhi, on tractors and motorbikes, flung police barricades into a river and threw bricks and stones at the officers. Police halted them by firing teargas and water cannons. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Hundreds of police were also deployed at the border between New Delhi and Haryana to block the protesters.