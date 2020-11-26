Asian stocks mixed amid unease about vaccine development

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed as questions about the effectiveness of one possible coronavirus vaccine weigh on investor optimism. Benchmarks in Tokyo and Seoul advanced while Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Investors have been encouraged by reports of progress toward a possible coronavirus vaccine. But they were uneasy after researchers questioned data that showed a candidate from the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca had a relatively high 70% effectiveness. Investors also are dismayed that U.S. states and European governments are re-imposing controls on business and travel as infection rates surge.