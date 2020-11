LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Christmas trees are on sale 24/7 at pop-up shops on Copeland Avenue.

Cadott, Wisconsin based 'Janicki's Christmas Tree Farm' sells trees at Midwest Offroad and 608 Brewery's parking lots.

People can pick between Scotch Pine, Balsam, Frazier or other trees and then pay between $30-60 in the lock box on the honor system.