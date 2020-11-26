Cloudy Thanksgiving

Drier weather settles in…

Thanksgiving presented us with stubborn clouds, but we managed to stay dry. Afternoon highs were stuck in the upper 30s to lower 40s, about average for Thanksgiving Day 2020.

Sunnier Friday weather…

More sunshine should push through for Friday and lasting through the weekend. Temperatures will be chilly in the 30s for Friday, but readings in the middle 40s to around 50 degrees will make it a pleasant afternoon. Winds will pick up into the 10 to 20 mile per hour range from the southwest, then switch to the northwest for Sunday.

Colder Sunday and next week…

Highs will retreat into the 30s for Sunday and then into the upper 20s to lower 30s for Monday. Afternoon readings will remain in the 30s for much of next week, the forecast brings dry weather, too.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden