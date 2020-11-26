Dane County presidential recount zeroes in on Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — Election officials entered their 6th day of recounting ballots in the partial presidential recount on Wednesday.

In Dane County, the recount is now focusing on ballots that were cast in Madison. The ballots in other communities have all been counted.

“We’re about 55% done,” said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell. “We’ll definitely be over 60% by the end of the day.”

McDonell tells 27 News election officials will take Thanksgiving off before jumping back into counting on Friday.

“I can’t say when we’re going to be done, but i’m not worried about being done in time for certification.”

The recount must be completed in Dane and Milwaukee counties by December 1, the same day the Wisconsin Elections Commission must certify statewide election results.

McDonell says throughout the process, they’ve prioritized safety above all else. Tabulators, lawyers and observes are spaced out and wearing masks. He says only one observer was asked to leave because they weren’t following safety precautions.