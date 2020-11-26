Despite the pandemic the La Cross Community Thanksgiving went off without a hitch

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Even with the struggles of the pandemic, the La Crosse Community Thanksgiving Dinner prevailed. Thursday marked the 39th year dinners have been served to the La Crosse Area.

Ruth McQuiston-Keil, a board member for La Crosse Community Thanksgiving, tells News 19 that she has been a member for 25 years.

This dinner is funded entirely by generous businesses around town and community members.

"This is going to sound corny, but we've built up a family within these four walls," McQuiston-Keil said. "Nobody gets paid for this. Everyone that is down here is volunteering. The number one rule is you can't yell at anybody because we are all volunteers and all doing the same thing. It is like one big family."

A traditional Thanksgiving dinner was served. That includes turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, buttered rolls, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.

Al Brinkman, a volunteer cook for six years, said that seeing the smiles on people's faces when they receive the dinners makes volunteering worth it.

"Anything is possible if people have food. If people don't have food, they can't function through life properly," Brinkman said. "I hope the individuals who received the meals today, will be inspired to become volunteers one day. This year is critical because of the pandemic. A homecooked warm hot meal goes a long way."

Before volunteers were allowed to help, temperature checks was condcuted, a safety protocol survey was filled out, and a mask/gloves were required.

Claire and Emily Shepardson, both sisters and volunteers, said it's a family tradition to find volunteer work during the holidays.

"We should be there for each other, even if that means being masked and 6 feet apart and staying away from our loved ones," Claire said. "Volunteering to hand out meals is a way to let people be with their friends and family safely."

"Thanksgiving is a time where people can come together and share a meal, and that's important," Emily said. "Not everybody has the privilege of being able to buy the food and cook, so for my family, it is the least we can do to come out here and help everybody else, so they enjoy a good meal together."

The dinner started at 11:00 AM and went on till about 2:00 PM.