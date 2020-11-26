Families of 6 Americans convicted in Venezuela cry foul

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Hopes of families for a quick release for six American oil executives detained in Venezuela for three years over an alleged corruption scheme have evaporated, with a judge finding them all guilty and quickly sentencing them to prison. Attorneys and relatives of the so-called Citgo 6 said the men were wrongly convicted Thursday. The judge in Caracas sentenced the defendants to prison for more than eight years each. The so-called Citgo 6 had been lured to Venezuela for a business meeting and arrested. They are employees of the Houston-based Citgo refining company, which is owned by Venezuela’s state oil company, PDVSA. The case plays out amid broken relations between Caracas and Washington.