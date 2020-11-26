Family participates in ‘Dog Jog’ leg of Turkey Trot: Home Edition

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Vanessa Southworth's family walked the 'Dog Jog' leg of the 13th Annual Turkey Trot as a part of their Thanksgiving celebration.

"My dog likes it," Southworth said. "She really enjoys being out walking and she just gets really excited so she's making a lot of noise and squealing right now because she wants to get going."

Southworth joined the turkey trot tradition three years ago and said she's thankful to continue it virtually with family members from home.

"I think that it's important to try to keep some tradition because so many things have seemingly been lost or we've not been able to do this year," Southworth said. "So it's fun to still be able to carry this on and get together in a smaller group and of course be safe but sill continue to keep that tradition going."

Her son Gavin Southworth agreed.

"For a year when a lot of things are not safe anymore and you have to stay home and be smart about stuff just having a little bit of normalcy is huge," he said.

The annual turkey trot raised money for the YMCA and Boys and Girls Clubs of America.