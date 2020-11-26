Kwik Trip delivers meals to thank healthcare workers for all they have battled this year

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Kwik Trip used this Thanksgiving to show their appreciation by delivering meals to healthcare workers at Gundersen and Mayo Health Systems in La Crosse.

This is the first year they have done a project like this but John McHugh, Director of Public Relations at Kwik Trip, says it is something the company should continue doing every year.

Kwik Trip's production facility makes take-home meals and it was responsible for making all of the Thanksgiving meals that were handed out. They consisted of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, and stuffing. When it was all said and done Kwik Trip dropped off over 250 meals at Mayo Clinic and another 350 at Gundersen Health.

Kwik Trip leaders know that this year hasn't been easy for anyone, but healthcare workers are on the frontlines battling a virus that is sweeping the world. And while we should show our gratitude for these people every day, this holiday, Kwik Trip felt they needed to show a bit more support.

"Our healthcare professionals here in La Crosse are doing an outstanding job in difficult situations. We just want them to know we appreciate everything they are doing right now," said McHugh.

Long time Kwik Trip employee Jake Vogel used the holiday to show his kids how important it is to thank those who work hard in the community.

"We would usually be in my family's hometown, eating and playing with our cousins and having fun, but since the pandemic, we can't really do that so it's nice to help the people who are helping the world right now," said Conley Vogel, the son of Jake Vogel.

The goal for Kwik Trip is that the gratitude goes further than just one day.

"Our hope is that the community sees the important work that our healthcare professionals do and they express their gratitude whenever they see them. Whether that is inside the facility, or out and about in the community," said John McHugh.

For the healthcare workers, the generosity means more this year.

"They came through," said Paul Molling, a physician at Mayo Clinic. "Nobody could have ever predicted that we would be in the state that we are in today and the generosity of this community -- I have seen it pour-over and over from the start to this day on Thanksgiving."

Molling said the staff came down to get a meal for themselves and some brought down carts to take meals back to their co-workers who were too busy to step away.

"They look delicious and I am probably going to take one home myself," said Molling. "I can't say it enough. We have a lot to be thankful for in this community and our partners like Kwik Trip, and other community members that have stepped up like this, it has been very appreciated."