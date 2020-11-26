Minnesota tribes file to halt pipeline build amid pandemic

ST. PAUL, Minn (AP) — Two Native American tribes in northern Minnesota are asking state regulators to stop the imminent construction of Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement project. They say it increases the risk of coronavirus infections spreading. The Red Lake and White Earth Bands of Chippewa filed a motion for an expedited stay of the project with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission late Wednesday. They are arguing that the $2.6 billion project would put the tribes at higher risk of coronavirus infections if construction workers move into the area. The pipeline project took a step forward on Monday when it received a federal permit.