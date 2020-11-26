Reuvers leads No. 7 Wisconsin past Eastern Illinois, 77-67

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nate Reuvers had 18 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots to lead No. 7 Wisconsin past Eastern Illinois 77-67 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Ben Carlson came off the bench to score 13 points for the Badgers, and D’Mitrik Trice added 11. Josiah Wallace led Eastern Illinois with 16 points. Eastern Illinois put itself in a huge hole by shooting 24% from the field in the first half, failing to take care of the ball and playing porous defense as the Badgers shot 52 percent in the opening period.