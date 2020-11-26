Sparta Police arrest three after high-speed chase

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Three people are awaiting charges after a high-speed chase between Sparta and Cashton Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:51 p.m., Sparta Police were called to the All American Do It Center for a theft complaint. The report said three people had taken a cart full of expensive tools, loaded them into a vehicle, then took off without paying for them.

A few minutes later, officers saw a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description in the drive-thru of McDonalds. When one of the officers got out of his squad and approached the vehicle, it sped out of the drive-thru towards the officer before hitting a second squad car. The suspect vehicle was able to get out of the parking lot.

It continued down Highway 27 towards Cashton. At times, speeds reached 100 mph.

Deputy Chief Booker Ferguson said that during the pursuit, the passenger in the rear of the vehicle held up a sign in the rear window that said HELP.

The pursuit ended in Cashton when officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect vehicle.

Three people were then arrested. They are the driver, Trevor Maloney, 23, of Junction City; Cody Lubben, 28, of La Crosse; and Dennis Shay, 35, of La Crosse. Charges include Felony Fleeing, Felony Theft, Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony Recklessly Endangering Safety, and probation violations.

Police said that they discovered the stolen items, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.