Thankful for quiet weather and a gradual return to sunshine

Patchy dense fog has developed again this morning. Areas with snow on the ground will be the regions to watch for the dense fog with calm winds.

Thanksgiving Day

Fog will lift and cloud cover will begin to break apart heading into the afternoon. Light southerly winds will help warm temperatures. The sunshine would help take the temperatures farther, but cloud cover may hold on a bit longer than expected. This would limit highs to the 30s and low 40s again today.

Fluctuating temperatures

Overnight, a cold front will make a quiet passage. This will drape in strong northwesterly winds. Keeping temperatures closer to average in the mid to upper 30s on Friday. But, the sunshine will be abundant on Friday and will last through much of the weekend!

By Saturday, a southerly wind returns to allow returning to the 40s and 50s for high temperatures. Temperatures will remain mild during the daytime Sunday, but winds start to pick up speed.

Winds will gust to 30 mph to bring a wind chill as a cold front passes. Much cooler temperatures will bring us to the end of November and the start of December early next week.

Happy Thanksgiving!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett