Top toy safety tips for parents this holiday season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Every day more than 400 children are treated in emergency rooms for toy-related injuries.

Now, health experts trying to limit hospital visits with these toy tips.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic many social activities are limited and officials are expecting parents will look to gifts to keep kids entertained all winter long.

Safe Kids Marathon County says there are a few safety precautions parents can take, including:

Reading the label to make sure the toy is age-appropriate

Keeping an eye out for toys with small pieces that may be a choking hazard

Avoiding toys with magnets that could cause damage to a child's organs if swallowed

-Keep lithium battery controlled toys out of sight and reach.

"With holiday shopping in high gear its a really great time to think about safety as well as fun when purchasing toys, it's also important to supervise kids and make sure you're teaching them how to use toys correctly to help prevent some of those accidental injuries," said Amanda Tabin, Safe Kids & Injury Prevention Coordinator at Aspirus.

If toys were purchased by friends or family members, parents are advised to make sure the toy hasn't been recalled.

Toys can be recalled for various reasons including unsafe lead levels and choking or fire hazards.