Tradition lives on for Onalaska/Holmen Community Thanksgiving Dinner

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The tradition of the annual Onalaska/Holmen Community Thanksgiving Dinner continued this year, but with some changes.

1,400 hundred meals were handed out or delivered. The meal was a traditional one with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and of course a pumpkin pie.

The co-founder of the dinner, Jean Lunde, says that even in a pandemic this was still an important event to hold. "It is very important to have people celebrating. Even though they may not be able to be with their family and friends. It's obviously a day to give thanks for the things that we forget about sometimes every single day."

Meals were delivered to residents in the city of Onalaska, Brice Prairie, and the village of Holmen.