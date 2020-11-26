UK asks regulator to assess AZ-Oxford vaccine amid questions

LONDON (AP) — The British government has formally asked the country’s medicines regulator to assess whether a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University should be authorized for use. The step comes amid questions about preliminary results from trials of the jab, after the company and the university acknowledged that the most encouraging part of their findings stemmed from a dosing error. U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he had asked the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency to determine whether the vaccine “meets rigorous safety standards.” Some scientists have expressed concerns about gaps in the data and the way the results of clinical trials were reported.