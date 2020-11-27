Bridgewater expected to play vs. Vikings; McCaffrey unlikely

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule says he expects quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to return to the starting lineup on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, He’s “pessimistic” about running back Christian McCaffrey’s chances of playing. McCaffrey was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report on Friday after practicing on a limited basis. That immediately raised some eyebrows about his chances of playing this week. But Rhule seemed to shoot down any hopes a few minutes into his video conference call with reporters saying “I’m pessimistic that he will play.”