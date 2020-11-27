Deer hunt helps food pantries

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - This weekend's gun deer hunt wraps up in Wisconsin. As it does, it opens up another potential big help toward helping local food pantries.

Each year hunters have the option of donating portions of their processed deer to local food banks and pantries. In the La Crosse area, it's something the Hunger Task Force is always thankful for receiving.

"We love working with the Hunters for the Hungry program," said Shelly Fortner, Executive Director for the Hunger Task Force. "We know that it's such a valuable product, it's protein for people in need, and we are able to give that out."

Since the venison donation began in 2000, hunters have donated over 90,000 deer which produced some 3.7 million pounds of ground venison. To find out more about the donation program, go the the DNR link at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/hunt/donation.html#:~:text=The%20venison%20from%20donated%20deer,million%20pounds%20of%20ground%20venison.