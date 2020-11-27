Finally back to sunshine for a quiet weekend

Cloud cover continues to pull out of the region, finally! This has allowed for temperatures to fall below the freezing mark this morning.

Cool Friday

Although the sunshine has returned, temperatures will not be much warmer than the last few days. Strong northwesterly winds will limit much of the heating today to keep highs in the 30s.

Quick warm-up

Saturday will be your time to get outdoors. Southerly winds move back in and are paired with sunshine! This will help temperatures warm to above average. Highs will have the chance to flirt with the 50s. But, you’ll want to enjoy it while it’s here!

Falling into December

Into Sunday afternoon, the winds pick up speed. This will be paired with the passage of a cold front. Strong winds will limit temperatures Sunday. But it will still be seasonal with highs in the 30s with sunshine. Yet, as the frontal makes it passage, strong winds deepen the cold for the last day of November. Highs on Monday will stay in the low 30s. Then colder weather will stick around with a quiet pattern for much of next week.

Have a great weekend!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett