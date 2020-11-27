For Big Tech, Biden brings a new era but no ease in scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) — The big tech companies enjoyed a cozy relationship with the Obama-Biden administration. Joe Biden is back now, ready to take the presidential mantle in January. But times have changed, and Big Tech is hardly expecting a return to those halcyon days. In the years since Barack Obama and Biden left the White House, outrage has grown among the public and politicians of both parties against Silicon Valley. Biden may aim to take a bite out of the dominance of Big Tech and may welcome an opportunity to work with the opposing side to curb tech’s power. But there will be speed bumps in the way.