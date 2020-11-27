Hall’s late TD lifts No. 15 Iowa State over No. 20 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Breece Hall scored on a 3-yard run with 1:25 remaining, and No. 15 Iowa State held off last-minute drive by Sam Ehlinger and No. 20 Texas to remain in first place in the Big 12 with a 23-20 victory Friday. After Iowa State sacked Ehlinger on third down, Texas’ Cameron Dicker barely missed left with a 58-yard field goal attempt as time expired. The Cyclones (7-2, 7-1) have almost locked up a spot in the Big 12 championship game for the first time. Hall gained 91 yards on 20 carries, his first game under 100 this season, but had 30 on the final 69-yard touchdown drive.